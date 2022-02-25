Situation in Ukraine and around it causes serious concern - Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

On February 24, 2022, a special meeting of the Permanent Council was held under the Polish chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA press-service.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Araz Azimov took part in the video meeting.

Speaking at a special meeting, Azimov noted that the situation in Ukraine and around it causes serious concern.

It was noted that the aggravation of the situation led to human casualties, and condolences were expressed to the families and friends of the victims.

The importance of a peaceful settlement of the current situation through diplomatic channels was emphasized in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including on the basis of the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, as well as the indivisibility of security in the OSCE area.

A call was made for urgent dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the current environment.