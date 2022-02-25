Moscow Declaration to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia - MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" will strengthen the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"In our opinion, the signing of the Declaration with Azerbaijan will strengthen the trilateral interaction on security issues, economic and humanitarian cooperation in the South Caucasus," she said.

