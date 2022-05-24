Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh, Kyrgyz Ombudsmen arrive on visit to Karabakh's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 24. A number of participants of the Conference on Protection of Human Rights in the TURKPA Member States arrived at Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport, and then went to Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Sheref Malkoch, Kazakhstan's Ombudsman Elvira Azimova, Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Atyr Abdrakhmatova and others are also on a visit to Shusha.

The guests saw the ruins of historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism, as well as visited places such as the Shusha fortress, Jidir Duzu, and the museum-mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif [famous Azerbaijani poet of the 18th century].

On May 25, Baku will host a conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the institute of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights.