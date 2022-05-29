Azerbaijan looks forward to further development cooperation with Moldova - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan looks forward to further development cooperation with Moldova, stated in the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Moldova, Trend reports.

"Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Moldova on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan and Moldova cooperation."