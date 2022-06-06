EU, UNDP to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in demining liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. EU and UNDP will provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in the process of de-mining its territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said on June 6 at the presentation of a joint EU-UNDP project aimed at facilitating the de-mining process in the liberated lands, Trend reports.

According to Suleymanov, since November 2020 [when the trilateral statement was signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders to end the second Karabakh war], 39 people have been killed and 184 injured as a result of mine explosions [in the liberated areas], and thus the total number of mine incidents reached 223.

"The de-mining process was initially focused on key infrastructure important for livelihoods. Since the launch of the process, 32,000 hectares of high priority lands have been cleared of mines, while 60,000 mines and ordnances have been detected," he added.