18 June 2022
IX Global Baku Forum has become major platform for addressing global issues - former Croatian president

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The IX Global Baku Forum has become a major platform for addressing critical global issues, Former President of the Republic of Croatia Ivo Josipovic told Trend.

"The Forum's purpose is to bring representatives of different countries, as well as former heads of states together to discuss global issues and the current situation in the world. The opinions on various topics expressed during panel discussions will elaborate new approaches towards resolution of issues," he said.

