President Ilham Aliyev warns revanchists in Armenia: If revanchist forces emerge in Armenia again, they should know what awaits them

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. If revanchist forces emerge in Armenia again, they should know what awaits them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

"Our defeat of Armenia in the war should be a lesson for them. They believed that their army was invincible and spread various rumors about it. We have shown that they cannot stand up to the Azerbaijani Army. They stated that Azerbaijan could never take its lands by force because the fortifications they had built and the 30 years of engineering work, as well as the geography of this region, were very favorable for them. We have blown this myth to smithereens and showed that no-one can stand in front of us where there is a strong will, where there is a unity of the people and the government, and where there is patriotism of the military. If revanchist forces emerge in Armenia again, they should know what awaits them.

We do not want a war, and we never did. But we want our interests to be secured. We want the realities of war to be accepted by all. I can say that the world's leading powers have already accepted the post-war realities and are building their activities on the basis these realities. Armenia must also accept this reality. Only a year and a half has passed since the war. Let them not forget this war – neither themselves nor their next generations. Let them know that Azerbaijan is a strong state, Azerbaijan has a strong army, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect our state, as they sacrificed their lives in the second Karabakh war," the head of state said.