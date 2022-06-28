Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a phone conversation with his Georgian colleague Irakli Garibashvili on June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Asadov congratulated Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday and wished him success in his future activities for the benefit of friendly Georgian people.

During the conversation, the sides commended the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in various fields, as well as discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.