Discovery Channel devotes footage to Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam city (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Discovery Channel has devoted footage to Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam city, Trend reports.

As the video noted, the once blossoming Aghdam has turned into a desolate ghost town as a result of the 30-year Armenian occupation.

The footage emphasized that no trace remained of the city's former appearance, where life was once in full swing.

"Arriving in the city, you can see only the ruins today," the author said.

However, the report outlined that after the victorious 44-day second Karabakh war, has resulted in the liberation of Aghdam after 30 years of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan keeps contributing to the development and restoration of these territories.

"The city will be completely livened up in the near future," the footage stated.