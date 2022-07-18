Energy security issues today more important than ever – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Issues of energy security today are more important than ever before, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making a press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Trend reports.

"Our active cooperation in energy area already has a history of more than 15 years. Today’s memorandum is not the first document which was signed between us. We had MoU signed in 2006, and Joint Declaration on Southern Gas Corridor signed in 2011. So, we have a good history and good achievements. Energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan and supported by European Union and supported by our partners completely changed the energy map of Europe. We started with oil production, and then gas production, and construction of oil pipeline which connected Caspian with Black Sea and the Mediterranean. Of course, the Southern Gas Corridor which is 3,500 km long integrated pipeline system which brings our gas to European Continent. It’s less than 2 years that the Southern Gas Corridor works in full capacity and all the segments are in place but already we see the positive benefits of this cooperation. Issues of energy security today are more important than ever before. A long-lasting, predictable and very reliable cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan in the field of energy, of course, is a big asset," the head of state said.