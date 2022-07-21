Azerbaijan determines activity area of ‘Rehabilitation, construction and management service in Eastern Zangazur economic region No. 1'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Director will be the governing authorities of 'Rehabilitation, construction and management service in the Eastern Zangazur economic region No. 1’, Trend reports via the charter of the service, approved by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the charter, ‘Rehabilitation, construction and management service in the Eastern Zangazur economic region No. 1’ is a public legal entity operating in the field of organizing the construction of multi-apartment and private residential buildings in connection with the return of the population to the Zangazur region, management of multi-apartment buildings built in accordance with this decree, as well as improvement, gardening and housing and communal services in the relevant territory.

The service will be located in Zangilan.