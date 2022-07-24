President Ilham Aliyev affirms support to President of Uzbekistan on recent events in Karakalpakstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President Ilham Aliyev affirmed his support for the President of Uzbekistan regarding the recent events in Karakalpakstan, Trend reports.

On 24 July, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev once again affirmed his support for the President of Uzbekistan regarding the recent events in Karakalpakstan and said that Azerbaijan, as always, stands by Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the support.