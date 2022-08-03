France donates numerous landmine detectors to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The presentation meant for supporting Azerbaijan's humanitarian de-mining activities has been held with the participation of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the French Embassy in the country, the agency told Trend.

During the event held in ANAMA's Horadiz regional center, French Embassy handed over 130 landmine detectors to Azerbaijan in accordance with the declaration of intent dated February 25, 2022.

Chairman of the ANAMA Board Vugar Suleymanov and Ambassador of France to the country Zacharie Gross delivered speeches during the presentation.

Suleymanov noted that the detectors provided by the embassy will ensure much safer environment through contributing to the mine and UXO clearance activities carried out in Azerbaijan.

Afterwards, the event participants viewed the detectors, as well as exhibition of landmines and unexploded ordnance organized by the agency.