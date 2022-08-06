Turkish FM calls Azerbaijani FM over attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu made a phone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov due to the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

During the telephone conversation, Cavusoglu expressed readiness to provide fully support to Azerbaijan.

On August 4, the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK was attacked by the religious extremist group. As a result of the incident, eight people involved in the provocative action have been detained.