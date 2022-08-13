Azerbaijani defense minister instructs to solve issues of Lachin corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has set specific tasks for the military officials to solve the issues arising from the commissioning of the newly built road bypassing Lachin city for the use of the Lachin corridor, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the respective instructions were made during the official meeting at the Central Command Post on August 13.

Hasanov also instructed to improve the daily combat and service activities of the troops, as well as the quality of the conducted exercises and the practical skills of military personnel, in order to maintain the level of combat readiness of the units at a high level.

The meeting chaired by the minister was held via video conference with deputies of the minister of defense, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the army corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories.