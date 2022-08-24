Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign agreement in logistics field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. ADY Container LLC under Azerbaijan Railways and Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Hong Kong under Kazakhstan Railways signed an agreement on partnership within the framework of first Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

The agreement covers issues of deepening cooperation in the field of multimodal cargo transportation and transcontinental container transportation, including the implementation of joint actions on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the North-South international transport corridor, China-Azerbaijan-China routes, Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Central Asia and others.

The parties also agreed to cooperate on the creation of container block trains in both directions and the attraction of cargo on the mentioned routes.