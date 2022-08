BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met up with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin in Cholpon-Ata on August 25 as part of a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

During the meeting they expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian friendly relations in various areas.

The heads of government discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.