BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are accomplishing tasks on engineering support in Lachin city, and villages of Zabukh and Sus, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, cleaning of these territories from mines and unexploded ordnances is carried out with high professionalism.

The main efforts are aimed at detecting and neutralizing explosives and mine traps, with strict compliance with safety rules, said the ministry.