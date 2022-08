BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding cultural figures of Uzbekistan with the Dostlug Order for merits in the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Dostlug Order was awarded to Khashimjon Ismailov, Ali Nasirli and Kamoliddin Urinbayev.