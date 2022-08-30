Film dedicated to result of visit of Kazakh President to Azerbaijan prepared (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has prepared a documentary film dedicated to the results of the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The first official visit of Tokayev to Azerbaijan as head of state took place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The development of trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has great potential – the mutual trade turnover exceeded $330 million by the end of last year.

"The geo-economic situation in the world significantly affects the economies of the countries of the world. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking active steps to diversify foreign economic and commercial relations. Both countries are the main players in the Caspian region of the Turkic world. The official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan can be considered historic. The deepening of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations provides an additional impetus to the diversification of cooperation between the two countries and sets a new tone for the development of Turkic-speaking countries," the film stated.