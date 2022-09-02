Italy as Azerbaijan's closest partner in Europe: historic significance of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan is interested in political, economic and military cooperation with countries that have great economic power and political influence in South Caucasus region and in Europe. One of the closest partners of Azerbaijan is Italy. The main indicator of the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations from year to year, are the official and working visits of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Rome, bilateral documents, signed during the visits, the timely implementation of the signed documents.

Another working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy took place on September 1-2, 2022. The goal of this visit, at the invitation of the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, was to discuss topical issues in various directions in the process of implementation of Joint Declaration on strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership signed by President Ilham Aliyev during a state visit to Italy in February 2020, further expansion cooperation in these areas, and the definition next result-oriented steps.

Steps that have contributed to the development of historically significant ties between Azerbaijan and Italy over the last period:

- Azerbaijan's ties with Italy in the field of education began to expand with the signing of an agreement between the countries on cooperation in the field of culture, science and technology in Baku on June 1, 2002;

- A monument to the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi was unveiled in 'Villa Borghese' the famous Roman park in 2012;

- During the state visit of President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan on July 18-19 in 2018, the Joint Declaration on Higher Education was signed between the ministries of education of the two countries;

- President Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to Italy on February 19-20, 2020. During this visit, 28 documents were signed between the two states. Among the signed documents - Joint Declaration on strengthening the multidimensional strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, which had an exceptional importance;

- During a state visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the building intended for the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Rome in February 2020;

- During President Ilham Aliyev' state visit to Italy in February 2020, he met with the heads of leading Italian companies and took part in the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Rome with the participation of about 100 companies from both countries;

- Exchanges between scientific and academic circles, higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and Italy were intensive. Italy is known all over the world for its competitive and highly professional space in the field of higher education;

- Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the cultural and humanitarian spheres has been further developing. The projects implemented by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Italy before the pandemic and the organized events made a great contribution to the development of ties and interethnic contacts in the field of culture. The festivals of Azerbaijani cinema and Azerbaijani cuisine traditionally held in Italy, have also opened up additional opportunities for promoting the culture of the country. Azerbaijan's support for the restoration of cultural monuments in Rome also influenced the further increase of Azerbaijan's authority in Italy;

- The most important achievement in education field between Azerbaijan and Italy is reaching an agreement about creating Italian – Azerbaijani university in Baku, during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy in February 2022. As part of this visit, a memorandum on mutual understanding between Azerbaijan’s ADA university and Italian National Louis University. A conceptual and strategic document of Italian-Azerbaijani universities has been prepared, other leading higher educational institutions of Italy and the world have been identified as partners, along with the Luiss University, the University of Bologna, the Polytechnic University of Turin, the Polytechnic University of Milan and the Sapienza University of Rome. Specialties in the field of agriculture, food industry, engineering, including mechanics, electrical engineering and transport engineering, architecture and design, social sciences, innovation and entrepreneurship.

-The Joint Declaration on strengthening the multidimensional strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Italy signed in February 2020 reflects specific provision on cooperation in education and science field. Programs including student and academic exchange between the university of Azerbaijan and Italy are being actively implemented.

- As an indicator of the high level of cultural ties between our countries, 2020 was declared the ‘Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy’;

During the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Luigi Di Maio to Baku on April 2, 2022, a document was signed as part of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy. With this document, relations between the two countries reached a new, higher level. The parties not only accepted each other as strategic partners, but expressed desire to further strengthen this strategic partnership in all directions. Another important aspect of the joint declaration is that it became the first document under a similar name and in a similar spirit signed by Azerbaijan with other countries. The Joint Declaration also established a strategic dialogue between the two countries under the chairmanship of foreign ministers;

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov participated in groundbreaking ceremony of the Italian-Azerbaijani University on the campus of ADA University. The Italian side was represented at the event by Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, who was on a visit to Baku at the time;

- Cultural Center of Azerbaijan will also function in the new building of Embassy of Azerbaijan, that opened in the center of Rome as part of the working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy;

- A ceremony was held in Rome to exchange signed agreements on academic cooperation between ADA University and five leading Italian higher education institutions - Luiss Guido Carli University, La Sapienza University in Rome, Turin Polytechnic University, Alma Mater University in Bologna and Milan Polytechnic University in connection with the definition of the framework of cooperation on Italian-Azerbaijan university, creation of faculties and programs on September 1, 2022

Deep political and economic ties that connect Azerbaijan and Italy

After the return of the great leader Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of Azerbaijan in 1993, close ties with states located both in the South Caucasus region and in Europe and possessing great authority began to be established for the development of the country's economy, commercial and economic agreements were signed. This tradition was continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan has become the most reliable political and economic partner of European states, in particular Italy, in a short time. The special significance of Italy for Azerbaijan from a military and political point of view is that Italy is a country that actively supports the strengthening of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU and NATO.

Also, in the relations of Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Italy, cooperation in the trade and economic field is of particular importance. Italy is Azerbaijan's first trade and export partner. This partnership is further developing. For example the volume of trade turnover between the two countries repeated the indicators of the pre-pandemic period ($9 billion) in 2021, exceeded the indicator of 2021 in eight months of 2022 amounting to more than $11 billion. Azerbaijan is also Italy's largest trading partner in the South Caucasus, accounting for more than 90 percent of Italy's trade in this region.

Azerbaijan ranks first in terms of oil supplies to Italy and third in terms of gas supplies. The Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), which is part of it, are an important factor in strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy field and energy security field in Italy. Currently, the pipeline capacity is 10 billion cubic meters. However, it can be increased to 20 billion cubic meters. TAP currently meets about 10 percent of Italy's gas needs. It’s expected that as a result of the implementation of the agreement reached with the European Union on increasing the volume of gas supplied by Azerbaijan to Europe, the mentioned figure will increase up to two times.

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in the oil and gas sector, as well as in industry, construction, trade, agriculture, communications, services and other areas. Currently, there are more than 100 Italian companies operating in Azerbaijan in the areas listed above. A number of companies are involved in restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and negotiations are underway with other interested companies.

Development of ties with Azerbaijan is one of priority national interest of Italy.

Documents signed over the recent years, efforts on their implementation, mutual economic and political interest created a new field for cooperation in Azerbaijani-Italian relations, turned the countries into reliable partners for each other in political and economic area. A striking example of this is the special significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy. In particular, visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Rome takes place during the interim government in Italy. Traditionally, during the periods of the interim government foreign visits are not made to Italy, meetings with foreign official delegations are not held, decisions on domestic and foreign policy are not made.

However, Italy, interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, made special efforts to ensure that the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy took place, despite the limited activities of the government. This proves once again that one of the most influential states in Europe, the eighth largest country in the world by economic indicators in 2022, a member of the the Group of Seven and NATO – Italy, attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan. It’s also obvious that the strategic partnership with Baku has become a priority national interest of Rome.

Both President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella emphasized the development of relations between Baku and Rome, and noted the fact that all the agreements reached are being implemented.

After the ceremony of exchange of documents, signed in connection with creation of Italian-Azerbaijani university in Rome, President Ilham Aliyev noted that both countries are embarking on a new page of their relations.

“I am very delighted that the first event to be held in this building is related to the field of education. Today, we are embarking on a new page of Italian-Azerbaijani relations. We are starting a new page of large-scale cooperation in the field of education. Two years ago, when I was on a state visit to Italy, I made a proposal to create an Italian-Azerbaijani University. The Italian leadership also welcomed it, and a short while later we are already starting practical activities. Two years ago, when I was on a state visit to Italy, I made a proposal to create an Italian-Azerbaijani University. The Italian leadership also welcomed it, and a short while later we are already starting practical activities. In April this year, the foundation of a new educational building was laid at the campus of ADA University in Baku with the participation of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Cooperation between leading Italian universities and ADA University will strengthen the already friendly relations between the two countries. The Luiss University, the University of Bologna, the Polytechnic University of Milan, the Polytechnic University of Turin, the Sapienza University of Rome – these names are famous outside of Italy as well. Let me also inform you that two institutes will operate under the Italy-Azerbaijan University – the Institute of Agriculture and Food Sciences and the Institute of Design and Architecture."

In turn, Italian President Sergio Mattarella touched upon the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and Rome during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

"This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This morning you inaugurated a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy. This is an important example of the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan. After a visit in 2020, which is evidence of the strategic nature of our relationship, I am very pleased and honored to welcome you here at the Quirinale Palace again.”

From the speeches of both heads of the state, the attention is paid to implementation of documents signed between Baku and Rome over the past years, it becomes clear that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy will henceforth develop at an even higher level and diversify, and cooperation in both economic and political fields will enter the multilateral plane. The expansion of political ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, one of the largest economies in Europe, will further increase Baku's authority in Europe and further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in international organizations. Further development of economic ties will lead to a large influx of investments from Azerbaijan to Italy and from Italy to Azerbaijan.

Currently, there is a favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan, and wide opportunities have been created for international investors. Azerbaijan's close economic ties with Italy, the most important member of the EU, and the Azerbaijan’s image as a reliable partner will further attract the attention of international investors, and multinational companies will compete for investments in Azerbaijan, located on international trade routes, which are East-West, North-South transport routes, as well as the Zangazur Corridor under construction.

Naturally, against the background of ongoing economic turmoil, wars and political tension in the world, the projects implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, deep economic and political ties with the countries of the world serve the development of the Azerbaijani state, further improving the welfare of Azerbaijani people.