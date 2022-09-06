...
Azerbaijan's defense minister meets Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces (PHOTO)

6 September 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Yasar Guler during the 4th "ADEX-2022" Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The meeting addressed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in regional security, military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical fields, and discussed the organization of mutual visits, as well as other issues of interest.

The sides emphasized the importance of using technological innovations in joint military drills.

