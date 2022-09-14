Celebration of Swiss National Day in Baku covered by leading Swiss internet portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The official event dedicated to the Swiss National Day of August 1 was covered by the leading and influential Swiss Neue Schweizer Zeitung portal, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov attended the event as the main guest.

According to the article, Azerbaijan and Switzerland discussed bilateral relations during the event. Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre delivered speeches and stressed that building ties on the basis of friendship and mutual trust instills confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation.

"During the celebration of the Swiss National Day, we exchanged views on advancing relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. The expansion of ties based on friendship and mutual trust inspires confidence in the further reinforcing of bilateral collaboration. Our countries cooperate in various economic sectors. Baku-Bern cooperation in the non-oil sector is mutually beneficial. Furthermore, the Azerbaijan-Switzerland Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is to hold a meeting in Baku in 2022. In 2021, the trade exchange volume between the two countries totaled $457.2 million, out of which exports accounted for $272.5 million, while imports stood at $184.7 million," Jabbarov tweeted.