Azerbaijan firmly committed to ensuring stability in region - permanent representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan is firmly committed to restoring the liberated territories and ensuring stability and development in the region, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev said during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan stands for the opening of regional transport communications and the prosperity of the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan's position is based on international law and accepted practices," he said.

According to the permanent representative, Armenia's attempts to evade the implementation of the agreements reached make it a violator of international obligations.

He noted that the current escalation of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is not the only incident, but just another Armenian provocation over the past few months.

Yashar Aliyev added that Armenia continues to lay mines on the territory of Azerbaijan.