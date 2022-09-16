Organization of Turkic States completes process of creating Turkic Fund - secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. The process of creating a Turkic Fund is being completed, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Bahgdad Amreyev said this during a business forum dedicated to restoration and development of the Karabakh region in Shusha, Trend reports.

"It's expected to complete the creation of Fund and sign the relevant document on it. These funds will be allocated for the development of small and medium-sized businesses and the creation of infrastructure. The restoration of Karabakh will also be its main priority. This Fund will begin its work from January 2023 and its cooperation will expand with the financial structures of OTS countries members," he said.

"This document will be aimed at increasing trade between countries of the Organization of Turkic States and creating free trade. Also, due to the current geopolitical situation, it's necessary to diversify logistics routes, and countries already have plans in this direction," Amreyev emphasized.