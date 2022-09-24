Azerbaijani community protests against Armenian provocations in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Azerbaijani community in New York held a picket in front of the UN headquarters, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The rally participants protested against the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces units on the border with Azerbaijan and took a stand against the official Irevan's aggressive policy.

The compatriots waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, and also chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia distorts the facts, deceives the world community!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal troops from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign a peace agreement!", "Armenia, stop the aggressive policy!", "Armenia, don't be a provocateur in the region, stop military provocations!" , "Landmines planted by Armenia kill the civilian population!", "Armenia, stop mining our lands!", "Armenia has to inform Azerbaijan on the fate of missing people!", "Armenia destroyed the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Irevan!".

The youth demanded the UN to take tough measures against Armenia, which infringes upon the international law. The protesters also informed local and foreign diplomats, as well as the community, about the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia on the historical lands of Azerbaijan.

The New York police were providing safety of participants during the two-hour action.

The picket, which coincided with the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, was also attended by the Turkish community members.

The action was organized by the US-Azerbaijan Women's Association and the New York-Azerbaijan Cultural Center, which are member organizations of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis.