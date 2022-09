BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye honored the memory of Azerbaijani servicemen, who died in the second Karabakh war,Trend reports via Turkish Ministry of National Defense's Twitter page.

"Türkiye honors the memory of martyrs on the anniversary of the beginning of the glorious struggle started by the heroic Azerbaijani army two years ago for the liberation of the occupied lands," said the ministry.