I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit historic center of Shusha city (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 29 September 2022 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan,September 29. Participants of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think tanks visited the historic center of Shusha city, Trend reports.

First of all, the guests got acquainted with busts of famous figures of Azerbaijani culture - Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which got damaged by Armenian armed forces [during the occupation of Shusha].

Then, the participants visited the Shusha fortress.

At the end of their visit, they saw one of the most picturesque places of Shusha city - Jidir Duzu.

