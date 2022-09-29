I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks participants visit historic center of Shusha city (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan,September 29. Participants of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think tanks visited the historic center of Shusha city, Trend reports.

First of all, the guests got acquainted with busts of famous figures of Azerbaijani culture - Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which got damaged by Armenian armed forces [during the occupation of Shusha].

Then, the participants visited the Shusha fortress.

At the end of their visit, they saw one of the most picturesque places of Shusha city - Jidir Duzu.