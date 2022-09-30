Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will celebrate launch of Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector project - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A very important event is taking place in Bulgaria tomorrow – we will celebrate the launch of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector project, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"You rightly noted that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. The Declaration on strategic partnership was signed seven years ago, and over these years, this strategic partnership has manifested itself in a number of areas. I remember your official visit to Azerbaijan. The discussions and decisions we made during the visit are being implemented. As you have just mentioned, a very important event is taking place in Bulgaria tomorrow – we will celebrate the launch of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector project. I congratulate you from the very beginning on this occasion," the head of state said.