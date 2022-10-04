Azerbaijani ambassador grateful to Swiss MFA for organizing meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland for the organization of meeting between Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva, Trend reports via Ambassador's Twitter page.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland for the exceptional hostility and professionalism shown in organizing the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also noted the special role of Swiss Secretary of State Livia Leu.