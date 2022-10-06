Concert dedicated to famous Azerbaijani jazz composer to be held at Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A concert named "My Mother. Old City. Caspian Sea" dedicated to the Remembrance Day of the world-famous Azerbaijani musician, jazz legend Vagif Mustafazadeh will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 16, Trend reports.

Mustafazadeh, who was born in the Old City in Baku, located on the Caspian coast, always said, speaking about the reasons for his creative success, "because there was the mother, the Old City and the sea."

Famous representatives of Azerbaijani jazz and mugham music will perform Mustafazadeh's creations.

Born in 1940, outstanding composer, pianist, founder of the jazz-mugham style, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, laureate of the State Prize Vagif Mustafazadeh received his first musical education at music school, where his mother Zivar Aliyeva worked.

In 1957-1963, he continued his education at the music school named after Asaf Zeynalli. In 1964 he entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatoire named after Uzeyir Hajibayli. In 1965 he was invited to Tbilisi as the musical director of the famous "Orero" ensemble, and in the same year he created the "Caucasus" jazz trio at Georgia Philharmonic. In 1967 he attended the International Jazz Festival in Tallinn.

In 1970 he created the "Leyli" vocal quartet, and in 1971 – "Sevil" vocal- instrumental ensemble under the State Radio.

In 1977 he became a laureate of the jazz festival in Donetsk, and in 1978 he was awarded the title of laureate and best pianist at the jazz festival in Tbilisi. In 1979, he took first place as the best composer at the International Competition of Jazz Composers in Monaco for his composition "Waiting for Aziza" and won the "White Grand Piano" award.

In the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

Mustafazadeh combined Azerbaijani mughams with traditional jazz technique, creating a synthesis of mugham and jazz. Similar innovations made by him in Azerbaijani music still relevant, and many musicians use in their performances the synthesis of jazz and mugham created by the composer.