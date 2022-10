BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A total of 400 Azerbaijani servicemen and 31 civilians were killed as a result of Armenian crimes from 1994 through 2020, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Senior Assistant on Special Assignments, Junior Adviser of Justice Ilgar Safarov said, Trend reports.

Safarov made the remark during a joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated