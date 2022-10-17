Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

During mine clearance operations from October 10 through October 15 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 33 anti-personnel and 111 anti-tank landmines, as well as 271 unexploded ordnance, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 435 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.