Exercises of Azerbaijani Army's Special Forces continue (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The tasks of the recent exercises held with the involvement of the Azerbaijani Special Forces’ military units were accomplished, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend on November 3.

According to the ministry, the Special Forces fulfilled various reconnaissance tasks and conducted special operations against an imaginary enemy.

Activities on taking control of the designated frontiers and points were carried out with the support of aircraft and artillery pieces, as well as attack drones.

In accordance with the plan, an inspection of the special training continues in parallel, as well as the level of professionalism of servicemen in fulfilling combat tasks and overcoming a complex system of obstacles in a high mountainous and wooded area is being checked.

Exercises of the Special Forces continue.