Azerbaijan's special forces carry out night-time exercises in country's south (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Various special tasks were fulfilled at nighttime and in conditions of limited visibility during exercises conducted with the involvement of the Special Forces military units in the southern region of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Tasks on destroying enemy equipment and manpower in shelters detected by the Special Forces and in other directions of the imaginary front in conditions of direct contact were fulfilled.

Activities on overcoming possible obstacle systems in the enemy's rear by small units, as well as conducting combat in human settlements and their capturing were carried out.

The main objectives of the exercises, held in the daylight hours and at nighttime with consideration of the combat experience gained during the second Karabakah war, are to further increase the level of professionalism and improve the practical skills of the Special Forces.