Group of Azerbaijani servicemen awarded - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who became martyrs during military operations to restore the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 5.

This Decree posthumously awards servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan who showed courage and bravery in combat operations for the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, honoring their duty and becoming martyrs in the performance of their military mission.

The full list of awardees can be found at the following link