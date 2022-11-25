Baku hosts international conference under the motto “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy”, President Ilham Aliyev attends the conference (LIVE) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. An international conference under the motto “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” has got underway at ADA University, Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of the conference.

The participants of this important event include leaders and representatives of leading think tanks of USA, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Turkiye.

The conference features discussions on security aspects of the Middle Corridor, and economic opportunities of the region. In this regard, particularly, the participants are exchanging views on the importance of the Zangazur corridor, the new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo transportation.

