Azerbaijan's Parliament condemns resolution of French National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The resolution adopted by the French National Assembly on November 30, demonstrating a biased, openly hostile position towards Azerbaijan, was condemned at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Defense, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Ziyafat Asgarov said that France has demonstrated duplicity.

"France's National Assembly, like the Senate, adopted the same resolution. They are "concerned" about the "fate of Armenians". Then why were they indifferent to the fate of about a million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people? Why does France prevent peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia?," he said.

Other speakers also mentioned the fact that France's biased attempts spread chauvinistic ideas at the international level and inspire separatist and revanchist forces. France's adoption of this absurd resolution is a violation of international law. France seriously hinders efforts to build peace and stability in the region.