Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 3 January 2023 15:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has visited the headquarters of the country's Land Forces, upon instructions from President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In the Combat Command Center of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Hasanov listened to reports on the operational situation, as well as gave relevant instructions on combat activities.

Later, at a business meeting with the command of the Ground Forces, the minister instructed to maintain the military personnel's combat readiness and professionalism at a constant high level, and on the practical training of units and command posts.

Hasanov also underscored the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief for the Azerbaijani Army, as well as wished the meeting participants success in 2023.

Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more