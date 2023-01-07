Armenian side exposes its own fake about forest fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Armenian side has unmasked its own fake about a forest fire in a village on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Traditionally, Armenia has indicated Azerbaijan over the information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations about the fire, saying that this allegedly happened as a result of "deliberate actions of the Azerbaijani military forces".

But soon the Armenian Defense Ministry hurried to refute the false information.

"The information spread in the media that the fire on the mountain near the border village was committed by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is not true," the Armenian MoD said, thereby exposing the fabricated misinformation.