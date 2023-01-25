Azerbaijan's MFA launches Visa Application Portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan launched the “Visa Application Portal” (www.visaapplication.mfa.gov.az) on January 25, 2023 for foreigners or stateless persons who intend to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Through the mentioned e-resource, designed in accordance with Article 37 of the Migration Code of Azerbaijan and paragraph 1.1 of the "List of electronic services", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan No. 235 dated October 17, 2012, foreigners or stateless persons wishing to visit the country will be able to fill in the visa application online to submit to the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new online information system will minimize the time spent on the consideration and processing of visa applications by foreigners or stateless persons. Meanwhile, this system will allow submitting the required document online, and thereby improve the efficiency of the relevant public service. The launched portal will apply to visa applications received through the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, including through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. E-visas are being issued through the ASAN Visa system portal, and it's important to distinguish it from the online information system launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the initial stage, applications and questionnaires filled in online through the portal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as the embassies in Germany and Georgia. At the next stage, it is planned to provide a connection of other diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan to the portal.