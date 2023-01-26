Azerbaijani Human Rights Committee plans to prepare bill on ‘Great Return’ to liberated areas (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on January 25, 14:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament has included the preparation of a bill on ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories in its work plan for 2023, Trend reports.

On November 16, 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree approving the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories'. In this regard, it’s considered necessary to prepare a bill on the Great Return.

The restoration of liberated territories and the provision of a great return plan are among the main directions in the draft state budget of 2023. In this direction, an annual increase in the allocation of funds from the state budget has been recorded. In 2023, funds in the amount of three billion manat ($1.7 billion) are envisioned for the restoration of liberated territories, which is 12.4 percent more than in 2022, and 37.7 percent more than in 2021.