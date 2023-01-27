Attacks on embassies in Iran don’t happen unless regime wants them to - US analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Attacks on embassies in Iran don’t happen unless the regime wants them to, Michael Doran, an American analyst of the international politics of the Middle East, senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at Hudson Institute, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Doran was referring to a recent attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran. An armed attack took place on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.