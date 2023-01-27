Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran must be condemned by every civilized country - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran must be condemned by every civilized country, Trend reports citing the tweet of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.

"The perpetrators must be punished! Brave Azerbaijani servicemen saved innocent lives today," the tweet said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.