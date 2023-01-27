Terrorist attack against embassy staff - unacceptable, Kyrgyz MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev has called the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran that occurred today morning. He expressed his condolences, noting deep sadness over the death of an embassy employee as a result of this terrorist act, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Strongly condemning the attacks committed against the diplomatic mission and the employees in violation of international law, Kulubaev declared the solidarity of the Kyrgyz Republic with Azerbaijan, the inadmissibility of committing terrorist acts against embassy employees.

Minister Bayramov, thanking his colleague for condolences and showing solidarity, stressed with confidence that we will take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible for this act, which caused the death of an embassy employee, are identified and deservedly punished.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.