Romania - ready to deepen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, President Klaus Iohannis says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Romania is ready to deepen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, said President of Romania Klaus Iohannis as he made a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Romania and Azerbaijan have had good diplomatic and political relations for 30 years. In 2022, a very strong impetus was given to this and the Azerbaijani President visited Bucharest. During that visit, on December 17, we signed an Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

We in Romania are ready to deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and implement regional projects of strategic importance. We are ready to cooperate in the fields of energy, trade, investment, digitization and agriculture," President Klaus Iohannis noted.