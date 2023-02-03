Kadri Simson thanks Azerbaijan for increasing gas supplies in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. I am grateful to the Government of Azerbaijan for increasing the supply of natural gas by 40 percent, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the 9th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 1st ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on Green Energy, Trend reports.

According to Simson, last year was unstable for the EU in terms of energy security.

"However, we united and started looking for ways and Azerbaijan helped us a lot in this matter. I am grateful to the Government of Azerbaijan that it has increased the supply by 40 percent. Of course, we understand that all these works take time, but Azerbaijan was quick in solving this issue," she added.

