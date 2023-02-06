Azerbaijani emergency rescue forces heading to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are leaving for Türkiye, Trend reports.

Emergency rescue forces numbering 370 people have already arrived at the Heydar Aliyev airport as part of President Ilham Aliyev's instruction to send rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situation to earthquake-hit Türkiye.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.