Azerbaijan, as always, with Türkiye - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared a post on his Twitter page in connection with the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of the earthquake that occurred today in fraternal Türkiye, which led to great loss of life. May Allah rest the souls of those who died in this terrible earthquake, we wish healing to the victims. Azerbaijan, as always, is with Türkiye in this difficult time," the publication says.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye this morning. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to the severe destruction.

As many as 1,541 people have been killed, 9,733 have got injured in the quake, and 3,471 buildings have been destroyed, so far.