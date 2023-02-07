Vietnam supports Azerbaijan's activities as chair of Non-Aligned Movement – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Vietnam supports Azerbaijan's activities as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Dang Minh Khoi, said while presenting his credentials to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The diplomat stressed that the Vietnamese people hailed the conditions provided by Azerbaijan for a large number of Vietnamese students to study in the country. The ambassador underlined that the Azerbaijan-educated Vietnamese specialists are successfully working in various fields in Vietnam. He said that Vietnamese students are currently studying in Azerbaijan under the educational scholarship programs allocated by Azerbaijan within the Non-Aligned Movement.